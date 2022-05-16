Reinhart Grows Benefits, Real Estate Groups In 2 States

By Adrian Cruz (May 16, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren SC announced that it hired a pair of attorneys to its employee benefits and real estate practice groups in Minneapolis and Madison, Wisconsin. Amanda Cefalu joined Reinhart Boerner's employee benefits group at the end of April as a shareholder after a four-year stint at Kutak Rock LLP's Minneapolis office. She told Law360 on Monday that she made the move because of Reinhart Boerner's reputation as a benefits law pioneer and the quality of its benefits team. "Historically, Reinhart has a sterling reputation as one of the first law firms that started specializing in this area," she said. "I'm...

