Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Want Up To 2 Years In Prison For NYC Molotov Attys

By Hailey Konnath (May 12, 2022, 10:59 PM EDT) -- Two attorneys accused of firebombing an unoccupied New York Police Department car during racial injustice protests last year have reached a new plea deal with the government, the parties told the court this week, adding that the government plans to seek prison sentences of 18 to 24 months.

The new sentences are much less than the 10 years prosecutors had initially asked for. The reduction is part of the government's superseding plea agreements with Colinford Mattis, a suspended Pryor Cashman LLP associate, and Urooj Rahman, a Bronx Legal Services attorney, according to a letter filed in New York federal court on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!