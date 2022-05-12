Feds Want Up To 2 Years In Prison For NYC Molotov Attys

By Hailey Konnath (May 12, 2022, 10:59 PM EDT) -- Two attorneys accused of firebombing an unoccupied New York Police Department car during racial injustice protests last year have reached a new plea deal with the government, the parties told the court this week, adding that the government plans to seek prison sentences of 18 to 24 months. The new sentences are much less than the 10 years prosecutors had initially asked for. The reduction is part of the government's superseding plea agreements with Colinford Mattis, a suspended Pryor Cashman LLP associate, and Urooj Rahman, a Bronx Legal Services attorney, according to a letter filed in New York federal court on...

