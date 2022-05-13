'Measly' Opioid Fine Invites BigLaw Defiance, NY AG Warns

By Jeff Overley (May 12, 2022, 11:06 PM EDT) -- Arnold & Porter is blaming former client Endo Pharmaceuticals for "staggering misconduct" during discovery in opioid litigation, and it is seeking slap-on-the-wrist remedies that would let BigLaw firms disregard ethics rules with impunity, the New York Attorney General's Office warned in a new court filing. New York state wants $1.4 million in sanctions against Arnold & Porter after an investigation stemming from opioid litigation, but the law firm insists that any fines shouldn't exceed $20,000. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison) The attorney general's Tuesday filing — part of a back-and-forth briefing over a discovery referee's probe — accused Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS