CFPB Set To Bulk Up Its Enforcement Ranks With New Hiring

By Jon Hill (May 12, 2022, 8:09 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Thursday that it is expanding its enforcement office by 20 full-time positions as the agency looks to bring on more firepower for its efforts to target repeat corporate offenders and larger market participants. The CFPB's Office of Enforcement received authorization to hire the additional staff, most of whom will be attorneys, as part of the agency's most recent budgeting process, according to an agency spokesperson. Offers are already in the works for about 10 attorneys. "Enforcement is a critical function of the bureau," the spokesperson told Law360. "The CFPB is shifting enforcement resources away from...

