BBC Will Apply To High Court To Review Pension Duties

By Martin Croucher (May 13, 2022, 12:03 PM BST) -- The BBC confirmed on Friday that it will ask the High Court to rule on its options for changing the members' benefits of its staff pension scheme, as it seeks to plug a deficit of as much as £1.1 billion ($1.3 billion) in the coming years. The BBC has said that it will ask the High Court to decide on the "correct interpretation" of rules for its pension plan, which has a deficit of as much as £1.1 billion. (iStock.com / VV Shots) The national broadcaster said in a statement that it will ask the court to decide on the "correct...

