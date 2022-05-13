Soccer Wife Begins Instagram Post Defense In Libel Trial

By Joanne Faulkner (May 13, 2022, 4:51 PM BST) -- A lawyer for the wife of a Premier League footballer said there was not a "shred of evidence" that she was responsible for leaking information from Coleen Rooney's Instagram account to British journalists as a libel trial continued Friday at the High Court. A lawyer for Rebekah Vardy, pictured, has said there is no evidence to link her to stories in a newspaper allegedly sourced from Coleen Rooney's private Instagram account. (Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Hugh Tomlinson QC, counsel for Rebekah Vardy — wife of Leicester City FC striker Jamie Vardy — said there was no evidence linking her to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS