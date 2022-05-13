Premier League Handed Another Win Against Broadcaster

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (May 13, 2022, 3:04 PM BST) -- A judge ordered a Chinese broadcaster on Friday to hand over £425,000 ($518,000) to England's top soccer league or face being banned from defending itself against the remainder of a $213 million lawsuit over a disputed deal. High Court Judge Sara Cockerill ruled that PPLive Sports International Ltd. must hand over legal costs of £425,000 that it owes to The Football Association Premier League Ltd. right away. If the broadcaster fails to pay within 28 days, it will be subject to a so-called debarring order, which bans it from defending itself against the underlying lawsuit. The judge said this kind of order,...

