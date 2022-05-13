Pro Say: The Glitchy Rollout Of Digital Court Reporting

Law360 (May 13, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Digital court reporting software is being adopted in an increasing number of courtrooms, but the evolving technology has brought with it a slew of problems with significant implications for the legal system. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:20px !important; float:right; margin-bottom:20px; width:275px;}} @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:0px !important; margin-bottom:20px; width:100%}} This week, Law360's Steven Lerner joins Pro Say to talk us through some of the biggest issues, including missing or incomplete records, headaches for traditional stenographers and a disproportionate number of problems for minorities. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers bring you inside the newsroom...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS