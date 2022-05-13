Porsche Exec Sketches Possible IPO, Says It's Not Final

By Charlie Innis (May 13, 2022, 2:52 PM EDT) -- Porsche SE chairman Hans Dieter Pötsch relayed some details Friday about what a potential initial public offering might look like for the luxury car business later this year, while acknowledging such plans hinge on "general market conditions." Volkswagen AG's top shareholder, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, would buy a 12.5% stake in Porsche AG in the event of an IPO, Pötsch told shareholders in Germany. He added that the plans are not cemented at this time. "The actual execution of an IPO depends on a number of different factors such as the general market conditions," he said. "No final decisions have been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS