Judge Agrees Russian Must Stay Jailed In Insider Hack Case

By Chris Villani (May 13, 2022, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A Russian national charged in an $82.5 million insider trading scheme will have to remain behind bars as his case plays out after a judge ruled Thursday that he has the means and motive to flee. U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris upheld an earlier ruling by a magistrate judge that Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin is too much of a flight risk to be allowed out of custody. Even a $2.5 million bond with $1 million deposited in cash, an electronic bracelet, and home confinement with camera surveillance are not enough to ensure that he shows up to court, Judge Saris...

