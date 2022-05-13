ITC Says Cheap European Mushrooms May Harm US Market

By Nicole Rosenthal (May 13, 2022, 6:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission made a preliminary determination Friday that certain European mushrooms are being sold at unfairly low prices in the U.S. and may be hurting the domestic mushroom market. As a result of the ITC's initial finding, the U.S. Department of Commerce will continue to investigate imports of certain jarred and canned mushrooms in a liquid medium, such as brine or butter, from Poland, the Netherlands, Spain and France, the ITC said. The ITC said it will release a public report on its investigation to date in about a month, and Commerce is expected to release preliminary anti-dumping...

