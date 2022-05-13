Commerce Convinces CIT To Uphold Duties On Italian Pasta

By Rae Ann Varona (May 13, 2022, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade upheld the U.S. Department of Commerce's reaffirmed decision to impose a nearly 92% anti-dumping duty on Italian pasta imports, saying in an opinion made public Friday that the department did better this time around in explaining how exporters failed to cooperate with its investigation. Commerce had initially imposed the duty on Pasta Zara S.p.A. and its affiliate Ghigi 1879 S.p.A. in 2020 after finding gaps in Ghigi's reporting of U.S. payment dates during an annual administrative review. The CIT, however, sent the case back to Commerce in November 2021, saying the department's "single, conclusory assertion" of...

