Cannabis Roundup: Delaware Senate OKs Decriminalization

By Sam Reisman (May 13, 2022, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bill to decriminalize small amounts of cannabis possession was approved by the state Senate on Thursday and sent to Gov. John Carney's desk, while Oklahoma'a governor approved legislation tightening laws around the state's medical marijuana program. Here are the major moves in cannabis reform legislation from the past week. The Delaware decriminalization bill, H.B. 371, removes all penalties for adults 21 and over caught with one ounce or less of cannabis and would also allow sharing of cannabis between adults. The bill preserves some fines for underage possession and personal possession over one ounce. The legislation would not create...

