Soccer Promoter Blasts Gibson Dunn's $300K Fee Request

By Max Jaeger (May 13, 2022, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A co-founder of the soccer promotion company run by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross urged a New York federal judge on Friday to deny Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP's "outrageous" bid to recoup more than $300,000 in attorney fees in an ongoing employment row. The BigLaw firm made the application after U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero granted a preliminary injunction last month, saying it was "undisputed" that defendant Charlie Stillitano violated a non-compete clause in his restrictive covenants agreement with soccer promoter Relevent Sports. But Stillitano says an indemnity provision in the agreement requires a final determination before an award for...

