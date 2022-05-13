Firms Seek $2.4M For $7.5M Spectra Merger Deal In Chancery

By Rose Krebs (May 13, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Grant & Eisenhofer PA, Friedman Oster & Tejtel PLLC and Andrews & Springer LLC are seeking $2.4 million in fees and expenses for a $7.5 million settlement that would end a Delaware Chancery Court suit over Spectra Energy Partners LP's multistep $3.3 billion merger with Enbridge Inc. In a brief filed Thursday with Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III, the three firms, which represent plaintiff Paul Morris, told the court that no one had filed objections to the settlement or fee award sought as of a deadline last week. Morris filed suit on behalf of former unitholders of Spectra Energy, a gas...

