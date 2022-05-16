Justices Side With Ted Cruz Over Candidate Loan Rule

By Jimmy Hoover (May 16, 2022, 10:40 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court sided with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and struck down part of a campaign finance law that imposes restrictions on a campaign's ability to repay a loan from a candidate, finding that the provision of the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act "burdens core political speech without proper justification." In a 6-3 ruling written by Chief Justice John Roberts, the Supreme Court rejected an appeal from the Federal Election Commission defending those restrictions against a First Amendment challenge from Cruz's campaign. The government had said that the rules were necessary to prevent donors seeking political favors from winning candidates. Justice...

