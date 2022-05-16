Judge Removes Insurer From Day Care Death Settlement Suit

By Josh Liberatore (May 16, 2022, 1:40 PM EDT) -- Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. cannot force Markel Insurance Co. to contribute $1 million toward a $4 million settlement over an infant's death at a franchise of a day care provider after a Maryland federal judge dismissed Philadelphia's claim as being premature. U.S. District Judge Julie R. Rubin on Friday issued a short opinion dismissing Philadelphia's declaratory judgment claim against Markel without prejudice. However, Philadelphia is entitled "to reassert the claim once issues of related liability are resolved" against Markel's insured in the instant action, Judge Rubin said. A Maryland federal judge dismissed an insurer's declaratory judgment claim against another insurer that...

