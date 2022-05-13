Ex-Jones Day Lawyers Can't Fix Complaint Thrice, Court Says

By Jack Rodgers (May 13, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Two married former Jones Day associates who are suing the firm over its parental leave policy can't change their charges against their former employer because of the amount of time that passed between the court dismissing the couple's original allegations in 2019 and their new filing, a D.C. federal judge ruled Thursday. U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss ruled Thursday that at issue was a specific rule of federal procedure, 15(a)(1), which deals with a party's right to alter their original allegations within 21 days of filing without the court or opposing party's consent. Alternatively, the rule allows the party to...

