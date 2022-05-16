8th Circ. Rejects Dentists' COVID Insurance Appeal

By Riley Murdock (May 16, 2022, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A pair of St. Louis, Missouri-area dental practices cannot revive their proposed class action alleging Travelers Insurance units unfairly denied them coverage for COVID-19-related losses, the Eighth Circuit ruled Friday. A three-judge panel affirmed a lower court's decision to dismiss Glenn R. Edwards Inc. and Daniel A. Narup DMD LLC's case with prejudice, finding that the circuit's existing decisions — including its first-in-the-nation ruling in a pandemic insurance dispute — shut down the policyholders' chance at showing they suffered a loss or damage that would trigger insurance coverage in the case. The Eighth Circuit on Friday relied on a precedent it...

