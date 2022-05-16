9th Circ. Won't Revive TM Suit Over 'ASU Covid Parties' Posts

By Gina Kim (May 16, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday declined to revive a trademark suit brought by Arizona State University's governing body against the anonymous owner of an Instagram account titled "asu_covid.parties" that called COVID-19 a hoax and urged students to attend parties maskless, finding that a reasonable consumer wouldn't believe the university actually ran the account. In a seven-page unpublished opinion, the three-judge panel affirmed U.S. District Judge Dominic W. Lanza's decision to toss the Arizona Board of Regents' trademark suit against John Doe, the anonymous account holder of "asu_covid.parties." The panel said Judge Lanza made no error in dismissing the case without prior...

