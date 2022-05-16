Volkswagen Wins $1.2M In Suit Over Counterfeit Audi Wheels

By Tiffany Hu (May 16, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A Florida judge has handed a nearly $1.2 million victory to Volkswagen in its lawsuit accusing a company of selling counterfeit Audi wheels on eBay and intentionally using misleading keywords to lead customers away from the genuine products. In an order issued Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman granted summary judgment to Volkswagen Group of America Inc. and Audi Inc. in their lawsuit against Verotec Wheels Inc. and its CEO, Andy Varona. Verotec is barred from using or marketing products containing Audi trademarks and must pay $609,227.10 in statutory damages for trademark infringement and counterfeiting. Verotec also can't use, sell or...

