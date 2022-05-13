Biden Signs Bill To Bolster Judges' Stock Disclosure Rules

By Dave Simpson (May 13, 2022, 9:28 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Friday signed into law a bill that imposes stricter stock disclosure requirements on federal judges, including the creation of a searchable online database of judicial financial disclosure forms. The law, the Courthouse Ethics and Transparency Act, holds federal judges to the same standards as the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act, or STOCK Act, which was enacted in 2012. Federal judges will have to file reports within 45 days of making transactions over $1,000. The law also requires the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts to establish a searchable online database to give the public easy access...

