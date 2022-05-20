Address Pros And Cons In Building Fintech Patent Portfolios

By Christopher Johns and Michael Young (May 20, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Innovation in the financial technology space, or fintech, stays in constant motion, evidenced by more than 5,000 patents and published applications in the U.S. during the last decade.[1] The field itself is certainly hot — according to a recent report from Vantage Market Research, the fintech market was valued at $112.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $332.5 billion by 2028.[2] As people move from working at home to a hybrid model of daily life, new innovations in the fintech space, like innovative payment technology, food-delivery applications and gig-economy platforms, transition from desires to daily needs. As a result,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS