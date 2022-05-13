Drugmaker Wants $950M Vaccine Trade Secrets Suit Tossed

By Adam Lidgett (May 13, 2022, 7:19 PM EDT) -- India-based Emcure said Friday that it shouldn't have to face a suit launched in Washington federal court claiming it stole secrets for a new COVID-19 vaccine, saying Washington state isn't the right place for the claims. Emcure Pharmaceuticals asked for dismissal of HDT Bio's March complaint. HDT Bio said its suit stems from Emcure's "blatant theft" of its "billion-dollar trade secrets" concerning "the most advanced vaccine technology in the world." Emcure said that the court doesn't have personal jurisdiction over it and that, in any case, the right place for the suit would be in India, where Emcure operates from. "HDT Bio...

