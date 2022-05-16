SEC's Gensler Steps Up Calls For Tougher Crypto Regulations

By Tom Zanki (May 16, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said Monday his agency is collaborating with commodities regulators to rein in trading of digital tokens, amplifying his calls for greater oversight a week after crypto markets plunged. SEC Chair Gary Gensler said Monday that there was "a lot to be done" concerning the oversight and regulation of cryptocurrency. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Gensler, speaking at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's annual meeting, said securities regulators are progressing in talks with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission aimed at distinguishing between tokens that resemble commodities and those that should be classified as securities. Gensler...

