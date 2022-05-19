Chocolatier Chews Out Vegan Snackmaker In 'Gnaw' TM Suit

By Joel Poultney (May 19, 2022, 5:01 PM BST) -- Artisan chocolatier Gnaw has accused a specialty snack company of trying to melt customers' hearts with a vegan chocolate offering sold under a too-similar name. Gnaw Chocolate Ltd., an organic and sustainable confectionary company, alleges in an April 26 High Court claim, which has recently been made public, that Creative Nature had infringed "each and every" of its registered trademarks with its bite-sized vegan chocolate "Gnawbles" product line. "Gnawbles is similarly visual, aurally and conceptually to GNAW [and] is used for goods identical to those for which the claimant's marks are registered," the claim says. Gnaw, which is based in Norfolk,...

