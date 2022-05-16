Bulk Of UAE Bank's £19M Case Against Businessman Tossed

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (May 16, 2022, 5:19 PM BST) -- A judge has thrown out the majority of claims brought by a United Arab Emirates lender in its £19 million suit against a businessman and his sons, saying the bank had failed to properly plead its case and had no prospects of success. High Court Judge Andrew Baker ruled on Friday that Invest Bank cannot proceed with several claims that Ahmad Mohammad el-Husseini engaged in sham transactions to shield his assets from a debt that he owed to the bank under a judgment in the Gulf state. But Judge Baker did rule in the bank's favor on one point, saying that...

