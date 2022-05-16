Wirex Wins Payout In Crypto-Rewards TM Dispute

By Sophia Dourou (May 16, 2022, 5:44 PM BST) -- A London court ruled on Monday that digital payments platform Wirex can recover more than £235,000 ($288,000) in damages after a rival infringed a trademark for the name of its cryptocurrency rewards scheme. Judge Richard Hacon rejected an assertion by rival Cryptocarbon Global that the intellectual property rights of Wirex are still in dispute and refused to postpone proceedings as he handed down a judgment at the High Court. Judge Hacon ruled in March 2021 that Wirex's registered trademark for Cryptoback was valid and had been infringed by Cryptocarbon, its British subsidiary and an associated company, Bee-One UK Ltd. The judge also held that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS