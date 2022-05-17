VA Top Lawyer Moves To White House Ahead Of Midterms

By Jack Rodgers (May 17, 2022, 11:44 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' general counsel, who previously held a leadership position at Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP, is set to leave his post after just a handful of months to begin serving as special counsel to President Joe Biden, administration officials have confirmed to Law360 Pulse. Richard "Dick" A. Sauber, who was tapped by Biden to serve as the VA's general counsel in February and was confirmed by the Senate last month, is set to join the White House in the coming weeks as the administration beefs up its in-house legal team in anticipation of what...

