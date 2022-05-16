Credit Suisse Wins Privilege Claim In $100M MBS Suit

By Silvia Martelli (May 16, 2022, 7:03 PM BST) -- A court has ruled that Credit Suisse can get information about the identity of individuals involved in a $100 million suit brought against it by an investment vehicle over mortgage-backed securities, rejecting the fund's claims that the names are privileged. High Court Judge Robin Knowles said Friday that Loreley Financing (Jersey) No. 30 Ltd. has no legal privilege in relation to the identity of individuals who instructed lawyers for the lawsuit over mortgage-backed securities that failed during the financial crisis. The disclosure of the identities will not affect the litigation privilege the investment vehicle, which is based in the Channel Island...

