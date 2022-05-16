Justices Won't Take Up Fed. Circ. Rule On Follow-Up IP Suits

By Jasmin Jackson (May 16, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to wade into a dispute involving a Federal Circuit rule that bars follow-up patent suits against a winning party's customers, denying a data patent holder's bid to revive infringement claims against users of cloud computing platform Amazon Web Services. The high court said in an order list that it won't review the Federal Circuit's decision to block a blitz of litigation against clients of Amazon Web Services Inc. over data processing patents held by PersonalWeb Technologies LLC. The patent-holding company previously sued Amazon.com Inc. and its subsidiary in December 2011 over the allegedly infringing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS