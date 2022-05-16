High Court Rejects Plea To Clarify Alice In Apple Case

By Adam Lidgett (May 16, 2022, 2:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has shot down a petition from Universal Secure Registry that challenged a Federal Circuit ruling that its payment patents were invalid under the high court's landmark Alice ruling. Without giving any reasoning, the justices denied Universal Secure Registry's petition for certiorari in the case, which involved both Visa and Apple. Universal Secure Registry said in its Jan. 27 certiorari petition that its appeal of a Federal Circuit decision finding that its patents were abstract "is the perfect case" for the high court to fill a gap in its 2014 landmark Alice decision, which held that abstract ideas,...

