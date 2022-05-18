Seattle Law Barring Tenant Checks Faces Tough 9th Circ.

By Craig Clough (May 17, 2022, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel appeared skeptical Tuesday of a district court's decision to uphold a Seattle law preventing landlords from inquiring on the criminal background of prospective tenants, repeatedly wrestling with whether the law violates landlords' First Amendment rights. A group of landlords is appealing the district court's ruling upholding the city of Seattle's Fair Chance Housing Ordinance, one of the first of its kind in the nation, which prevents landlords from seeking out otherwise publicly available criminal information on prospective tenants or denying tenancy based on criminal history. The landlords claim the law violates due process and free speech laws,...

