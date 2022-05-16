Owens-Illinois Asbestos Unit Gets Nod On $610M Ch. 11 Plan

By Vince Sullivan (May 16, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The Chapter 11 plan of a bankrupt Owens-Illinois unit received approval Monday in Delaware bankruptcy court, making $610 million available for the thousands of people with claims for asbestos injuries allegedly caused by asbestos pipe-covering products made by Owens-Illinois more than 50 years ago. During a hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Jeff Bjork of Latham & Watkins LLP said the case of Paddock Enterprises was unlike other asbestos mass tort cases because it didn't involve protracted litigation among the parties, instead featuring extensive negotiations among the debtor, asbestos claimants and the future claims representative that resulted in a largely consensual plan....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS