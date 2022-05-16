Justices Won't Hear Carter Page Defamation Suit

By Leslie A. Pappas (May 16, 2022, 10:35 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a defamation suit filed by onetime Trump administration adviser Carter Page over articles in Yahoo News and TheHuffingtonPost.com that mentioned him in connection with a federal investigation into former President Donald Trump's pre-election contacts with Russia. Page had appealed the decision of the Delaware Supreme Court, which in January 2022 upheld a lower court's dismissal of the case. The U.S. Supreme Court denied certification of the case Monday without comment. Page sued over 11 articles published by affiliates of Oath Inc., which has since been renamed Yahoo Inc. All the articles focused...

