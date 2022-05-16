Dutch Regulator Fines Modulaire For Not Reporting Merger

By Charlie Innis (May 16, 2022, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The Netherlands' antitrust watchdog said Monday it slapped Modulaire Group, a London-based business leasing modular units, with a €1.85 million (about $1.93 million) fine for failing to report its acquisition of a competitor on time. Modulaire, through its subsidiary Algeco, acquired temporary and semipermanent buildings seller and renter BUKO Huisvesting and BUKO Bouw and Winkels in October 2019, the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets said. The BUKO businesses are active in the same sector as Modulaire, and Modulaire brought in enough annual income to trigger the Dutch regulator's requirement to report the deal in advance, according to the statement....

