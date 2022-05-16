High Court Won't Hear 3M's Appeal In Surgical Blanket Case

By Mike Curley (May 16, 2022, 5:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal from 3M Co. in a suit alleging that its surgical blankets cause infections, allowing an Eighth Circuit ruling permitting expert testimony in the case to stand. The justices did not elaborate on their reasoning for denying the appeal, as is customary. Justice Samuel Alito did not participate in the decision, according to court records. 3M had sought the justices' review in a suit led by George Amador, which is part of a larger multidistrict litigation concerning the company's Bair Hugger Forced Air Warming Devices that was first consolidated in 2015....

