Mass. Justices Ax Tax On Nonresident Corp.'s Capital Gains

By Paul Williams (May 16, 2022, 10:52 AM EDT) -- Massachusetts' highest court ruled Monday that the state Department of Revenue lacked the statutory authority to tax capital gains an out-of-state S corporation realized on its sale of interest in a Massachusetts-based entity. Massachusetts' highest court said that taxing a gain realized by VAS Holdings & Investments, which is domiciled in Florida, exceeded the tax reach of Massachusetts' laws. (Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) In a unanimous decision, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court reversed a decision from the Massachusetts Appellate Tax Board that upheld about $2.6 million in tax imposed on VAS Holdings & Investments, known as VASHI, from...

