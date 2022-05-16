Providers Say 9th Circ. Ruling Helps BCBS Antitrust Case

By Khorri Atkinson (May 16, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Health care providers told an Alabama federal court overseeing long-running multidistrict litigation alleging antitrust violations against Blue Cross Blue Shield insurers that a recent Ninth Circuit ruling supports their claim that group boycott allegations waged against BCBS plaintiffs can be judged under a per se standard of review. The providers said in a Friday notice that the appellate court's April 26 holding in The PLS.com LLC v. The National Association of Realtors et al. undercuts the BCBS insurers' contention that the boycott claim in the present case cannot be judged under the per se standard of review because there is a...

