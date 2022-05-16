Medical Practice Wants To Keep COVID-19 Test Dispute In Play

By Emily Brill (May 16, 2022, 2:26 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut medical practice has urged a federal court to preserve its attempt to recoup nearly $576,000 from a health care union it provided COVID-19 testing for in the pandemic's early days, calling the union's claims that the practice engaged in excessive testing and improper billing defamatory. In a response filed Friday to 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East's dismissal motion, Murphy Medical Associates LLC said the union "goes to great lengths to defame the Murphy practice to divert attention away from their shameful response to the public health crisis." The union has "charted a course to distract the court from its...

