Gay Educator Asks 7th Circ. To Revive Fight With Archdiocese

By Celeste Bott (May 16, 2022, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit judge appeared skeptical Monday of a Catholic high school guidance counselor's bid to revive her discrimination suit over being fired for being in a same-sex relationship, noting that Title VII contains a clear exception for religious organizations. The guidance counselor, Lynn Starkey, is appealing a district court's finding that her discrimination, hostile work environment and contract claims against the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Indianapolis and Roncalli High School over her firing were barred by the First Amendment's ministerial exception, a provision that shields religious employers from certain employment claims. (iStock.com/nktwentythree) But during oral arguments Monday morning, U.S. Circuit...

