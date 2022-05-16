3 Firms Guide SMBC Aviation's $6.7B Goshawk Buy

By McCord Pagan (May 16, 2022, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Aircraft leasing company SMBC Aviation Capital, guided by Milbank LLP and Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, said Monday it is buying peer and Clifford Chance LLP client Goshawk Aviation Ltd. from NWS Holdings Ltd. and Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Ltd. for $6.7 billion. The deal, which excludes all planes in Russia and those that are subject to European Union sanctions, stands to create the second-largest aircraft company in the world by number of aircraft, with 709 owned and managed planes, according to a statement. The combined business will have $37 billion in total assets, including those aircraft on order, it said....

