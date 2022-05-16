4th Circ. Rejects Bid To Rehear Collapse Coverage Row

By Hope Patti (May 16, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Monday denied a Tokio Marine unit's request for a full panel rehearing of a previous ruling requiring the insurer to pay treble damages for improperly denying coverage of an apartment complex owner's claim for property damage. The panel's order affirmed that the contract damages awarded to DENC LLC should be tripled because of Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co.'s violation of North Carolina's Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act. The coverage dispute dates back to January 2018, when a second-floor walkway at DENC's Crest at Elon complex, near Elon University's campus, partially collapsed during a college party. DENC sought...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS