Adams And Reese Hires Alcohol, Hospitality Team In Nashville

By Adrian Cruz (May 17, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Adams and Reese LLP announced Monday that it had hired a four-person team from Waller Lansden Dortch and Davis LLP in Nashville, Tennessee, led by two experienced partners who launched the firm's alcohol and hospitality team. Partners Will Cheek and Rob Pinson joined Adams and Reese, based in New Orleans, on Monday following a little over four years with their former firm. Paralegals Beth Frasch and Randi Bruce also joined as part of the move. Pinson told Law360 Pulse on Tuesday that the firm's people and footprint across the Southeast were two of the main factors that went into his decision...

