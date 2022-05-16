Medical Testing Co. Sues For More Time To Pay $4M Loan

By Chris Villani (May 16, 2022, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts medical testing supply company is asking a court to give it more time to pay $4 million in loans because the COVID-19 pandemic dealt "near mortal blows" to the company's business, according to a suit removed to federal court Monday. Commonwealth Diagnostics International Inc. initially filed suit in Essex County Superior Court asking a judge to stop Newtek Small Business Finance LLC from liquidating the collateral assets used to secure a loan. In February, Newtek, which brought the case to federal court, declared the loan in default and asked for an immediate payment of $4 million, according to the...

