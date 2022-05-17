Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Gilstrap Won't Pause $42M Seagen Drug Patent Row For PTAB

By Jasmin Jackson (May 16, 2022, 9:19 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap has refused to halt post-trial proceedings following a $42 million patent infringement verdict against Daiichi Sankyo, denying its request to wait for the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to review Seagen's patent for cancer drug Adcetris.

In a one-page order issued Saturday, the Eastern District of Texas judge rebuffed a motion to stay filed by Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., maker of rival drug Enhertu, which sought to pause the infringement litigation pending two post-grant reviews of Seagen Inc.'s patent for the breast cancer treatment.

The PTAB had agreed to assess the asserted claims one day before...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!