Gilstrap Won't Pause $42M Seagen Drug Patent Row For PTAB

By Jasmin Jackson (May 16, 2022, 9:19 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap has refused to halt post-trial proceedings following a $42 million patent infringement verdict against Daiichi Sankyo, denying its request to wait for the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to review Seagen's patent for cancer drug Adcetris. In a one-page order issued Saturday, the Eastern District of Texas judge rebuffed a motion to stay filed by Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., maker of rival drug Enhertu, which sought to pause the infringement litigation pending two post-grant reviews of Seagen Inc.'s patent for the breast cancer treatment. The PTAB had agreed to assess the asserted claims one day before...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS