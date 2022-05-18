Medical Device Co. Sues Unit Founder For Starting Competitor

By Leslie A. Pappas (May 18, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A California company that fabricates molding for medical devices sued the founder of an acquired subsidiary in Delaware's Court of Chancery, alleging that he stole trade secrets, poached customers and lured away employees to establish a competing company. Sunnyvale, California-based Gener8 LLC and Symbient Product Development LLC filed the complaint against Scott Castanon on Monday, alleging that he had breached noncompete agreements in a sales contract by creating a competitor called Protoshop. Castanon founded Symbient in 2004 and sold it to Gener8 in 2020 for $19.65 million in cash and equity, at which time he "expressly agreed" not to compete with...

