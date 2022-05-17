IP Attorney Reunites With Colleagues At CRK In Philly

By James Boyle (May 17, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- An intellectual property attorney specializing in patent law has left BakerHostetler LLP's Philadelphia office after eight years to reunite with his former colleagues at boutique firm Condo Roccia Koptiw LLP. Harold Fullmer joined CRK as a partner in the firm's Philadelphia headquarters, the firm announced this week. He told Law360 Pulse he moved his practice in January, looking to streamline the practice and focus on providing patent counsel for his clients. "I am more at home in a boutique firm, where it's smaller and less need for a lot of infrastructure," Fullmer said in an interview Tuesday. "It makes everything simpler,...

