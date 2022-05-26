Alston & Bird Adds Bankruptcy Partners From Gibson Dunn

By Craig Clough (May 26, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Alston & Bird LLP announced recently that two experienced bankruptcy attorneys have joined the firm's New York office as partners to bolster its financial restructuring and reorganization group. J. Eric Wise and Matthew K. Kelsey focus their practice on Chapter 11 cases, out-of-court restructurings, foreclosures, enforcements and other areas, and come to the firm from Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, Alston & Bird said. "We are thrilled to welcome Eric and Matt, veteran restructuring lawyers who have practiced together for nearly 20 years as trusted advisors to many clients, including financial institutions, special situation lenders, and investment funds that are active...

