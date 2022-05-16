Walrus, Sea Otters, Manatees To Get New Population Reports

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (May 16, 2022, 6:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agreed Monday to produce new population reports for sea otters, walruses and manatees, species that environmental groups said have been threatened by global warming and development as the government relies on outdated information regarding their health. Population reports are required under the Marine Mammal Protection Act and serve as part of the legal foundation for setting limits on human-caused serious injury and death to marine mammal populations, and guiding regulation on commercial fisheries, oil and gas activities, military activities, coastal development, and other activities that may harm the marine mammals, the Center for Biological Diversity...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS